Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 December 2023 its issued share capital consists of 181,719,679‬ Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 181,719,679‬.

The above figure of 181,719,679‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

