Press Release – No. 1 / 2024

Zealand Pharma to participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference on January 4th

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 2, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference at 10:10 a.m. ET (4:10 p.m. CET) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650686&tp_key=cc3f20aa04&tp_special=8 and accessible through the company’s website at www.zealandpharma.com/events-cal where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contacts: