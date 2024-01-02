Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 2.1.2024

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CORRECTION OF NAV AND CREATION UNIT OF 29 DECEMBER 2023

The NAV and creation unit published for Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund on 29 December 2023 were incorrect. The corrected NAV and creation unit were published on 2nd January 2024.

The incorrect NAV was 63.38 euros and the corrected NAV 63.29 euros. The error was caused by incorrect prices of the market data system.

Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 235.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217