Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                      
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).         
                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday December 27, 2023 to Friday December 29, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)561,120 8,158,306,228
25 December 2023- - -
26 December 2023- - -
27 December 202380012,014.72509,611,780
28 December 202375011,936.80008,952,600
29 December 202375011,979.65338,984,740
Total 25-29 December 20232,300 27,549,120
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,43811,977.878329,202,067
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)66,847 712,410,593
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)565,858 8,215,057,416
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,329,059 35,196,573,153
25 December 2023- - -
26 December 2023- - -
27 December 20233,19212,187.341838,901,995
28 December 20232,99212,114.876336,247,710
29 December 20232,99212,128.150136,287,425
Total 25-29 December 20239,176 111,437,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,35512,144.416789,322,185
Bought from the Foundation*2,31812,144.402728,150,725
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)275,974 2,967,212,919
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,347,908 35,425,483,194

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 306,636 A shares and 1,279,457 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.03% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 2, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 52 2023 Weekly transactions - week 52 2023