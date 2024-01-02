Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday December 27, 2023 to Friday December 29, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|561,120
|8,158,306,228
|25 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|26 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|27 December 2023
|800
|12,014.7250
|9,611,780
|28 December 2023
|750
|11,936.8000
|8,952,600
|29 December 2023
|750
|11,979.6533
|8,984,740
|Total 25-29 December 2023
|2,300
|27,549,120
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,438
|11,977.8783
|29,202,067
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|66,847
|712,410,593
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|565,858
|8,215,057,416
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,329,059
|35,196,573,153
|25 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|26 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|27 December 2023
|3,192
|12,187.3418
|38,901,995
|28 December 2023
|2,992
|12,114.8763
|36,247,710
|29 December 2023
|2,992
|12,128.1501
|36,287,425
|Total 25-29 December 2023
|9,176
|111,437,130
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,355
|12,144.4167
|89,322,185
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,318
|12,144.4027
|28,150,725
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|275,974
|2,967,212,919
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,347,908
|35,425,483,194
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 306,636 A shares and 1,279,457 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.03% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 2, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
