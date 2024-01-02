Global Western Blotting Market Report - A $2.1 Billion Market by 2028, Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.6%

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Western blotting was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% to reach $2.1 billion by 2028. The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of target diseases, increasing R& D investments by medical companies, and biomedical research government funding.

Increasing cases of HIV and Lyme disease are contributing to the demand for Western blotting. However, with the use of other tests such as ELISA, indirect fluorescent antibody (IFA), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for HIV detection, the chances of imprecise results are high. Thus, Western blotting is being used increasingly to effectively differentiate between HIV and other antibodies and provide precise results.

Therefore, experts are increasingly recommending this test, and this is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Lyme, a tick-transmitted bacterial infection, is becoming increasingly prevalent, especially in the U.S. Accurate diagnosis of this disease is critical to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment, and the need for precisely tailored treatments has encouraged the use of Western blotting techniques and propelled market growth.



The current report will provide detailed analysis of the Western blotting market. This report analyzes the market trends with data from 2020, estimates from 2022, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2028 (forecast period 2023-2028), and analysis of regional markets. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of Western blotting, and includes a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market share for key market players.



The scope of this report is segmented into product type, applications, end user, and region. Product type is further segmented into instruments and consumables. Instrument products are segmented into imagers, blotting systems, and gel electrophoresis instruments. Consumables are segmented into reagents, kits, and others. The applications are segmented into biomedical and biochemical research, disease diagnostics, agriculture, and others. The end users are segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostic centers, and others.



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History

Western Blotting Protocol

Solutions and Reagents

Protein Blotting

Membrane Blocking and Antibody Incubations

Current Scenario

Future Perspectives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases Increasing R&D Investments by Medical CompaniesA Biomedical Research Government Funding

Market Restraints Drawbacks of Western Blotting Accuracy Issues with Western Blotting Presence of Alternative Methods of Protein Detection

Market Opportunities Inorganic Strategies among Market Players Potentials of Western Blotting



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Imagers

Blotting Systems

Gel Electrophoresis

Consumables Market Overview

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Biomedical and Biochemical Research

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 ESG Development

The Sustainability of the Western Blotting Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

Current Market Trends

Microchip Electrophoresis (MCE)

DigiWest

Micro-loader

Thin-film Direct Coating with Suction (TDCS)

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis

Company Share Analysis

Regional Company Rankings

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Advansta Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Li-Cor Biosciences Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

