Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 22/12/2023 58,500 536.50 31,385,241 Monday, 25 December 2023 - - - Tuesday, 26 December 2023 - - - Wednesday, 27 December 2023 2,000 544.05 1,088,100 Thursday, 28 December 2023 1,800 549.75 989,550 Friday, 29 December 2023 1,500 553.04 829,560 In the period 25/12/2023 - 29/12/2023 5,300 548.53 2,907,210 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 29/12/2023 63,800 537.50 34,292,451 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,037,976 treasury shares corresponding to 7.99% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments