Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 22/12/2023
|58,500
|536.50
|31,385,241
|Monday, 25 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 26 December 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 27 December 2023
|2,000
|544.05
|1,088,100
|Thursday, 28 December 2023
|1,800
|549.75
|989,550
|Friday, 29 December 2023
|1,500
|553.04
|829,560
|In the period 25/12/2023 - 29/12/2023
|5,300
|548.53
|2,907,210
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 29/12/2023
|63,800
|537.50
|34,292,451
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,037,976 treasury shares corresponding to 7.99% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments