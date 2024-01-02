Iron and Steel Casting Market Set to Surge at 4.3% CAGR, to Reach USD 218.6 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global iron and steel casting market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for iron and steel casting is estimated to reach US$ 218.6 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Efforts to optimize resource usage in casting processes, minimizing material wastage and enhancing resource efficiency, drive market evolution, and cost-effectiveness. Heightened focus on fortifying casting supply chains against disruptions through strategic inventory management and alternative sourcing mechanisms, ensuring market stability.

Download Sample Of The Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20456

Increasing emphasis on stringent quality and safety standards in casting production ensures compliance with evolving regulations, fostering market reliability and consumer trust. Exploration of new alloys and metallurgical compositions tailored for specific applications, enhancing material performance and addressing industry-specific demands. Gradual integration of automation in casting processes streamlines production, reducing labor dependency, and improving operational efficiency, contributing to market competitiveness.

Iron and Steel Casting Market: Competitive Landscape

The iron and steel casting market is fiercely competitive, driven by key players delivering diversified offerings and advanced technologies. Companies like Thyssenkrupp AG, ArcelorMittal, and Nucor Corporation lead with extensive product portfolios, emphasizing quality and innovation in steel casting solutions.

Emerging contenders like China Baowu Steel Group and POSCO enhance market dynamics, leveraging cost-effective production methods and expanding global footprints. Regional players such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel contribute expertise and tailored solutions, addressing specific market segments.

R&D investments, strategic partnerships, and a focus on sustainability underline the intense competition in this market, driving advancements and meeting diverse industry demands. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Arcelor Mittal S.A.

Amsted Rail Company Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

Evraz PLC

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd.

ESCO Corporation

Calmet Inc.

Hyundai Steel Company

Nelcast Limited

OSCO Industries Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Steel dominates the iron and steel casting market due to its extensive applications, versatility, and widespread usage across industries.

Automotive & transport holds the lead in the iron and steel casting market due to high demand for precision components.

Asia Pacific leads the iron and steel casting market due to extensive industrialization, robust manufacturing, and high demand for cast components.

Iron and Steel Casting Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Infrastructure development and increasing industrialization globally drive the demand for iron and steel castings, fostering market growth.

Growing automotive production propels the need for precision cast components, stimulating market expansion.

Innovations in casting processes and materials enhance efficiency, quality, and production capacity, driving market evolution.

Emphasis on eco-friendly and energy-efficient casting methods reflects market trends, aligning with environmental concerns and regulations.

Increasing applications in sectors like aerospace, construction, and machinery contribute to the market's diversification and growth prospects.

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market: Regional Profile

In North America, the United States dominates, boasting advanced foundry technologies and catering to diverse sectors like automotive, aerospace, and construction. Key players like Nucor Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway's Precision Castparts Corp lead with quality-focused casting solutions.

Europe shows a robust casting industry, particularly in Germany and Italy. These countries excel in precision casting for automotive and machinery sectors. Companies like ThyssenKrupp AG and Voestalpine AG leverage technological advancements for high-quality castings.

Asia Pacific, led by China, India, and Japan, presents the largest market share. Booming industrialization and infrastructure development drive the demand for steel castings. Companies like CITIC Dicastal and Kobe Steel Ltd. excel in large-scale production, catering to global markets.

Customize this Report According To Your Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20456

Product Portfolio

Hitachi Metals Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance materials and components. Renowned for innovation and quality, they offer a diverse portfolio including magnetic materials, automotive parts, and specialty steels, catering to industries like automotive, electronics, and energy.

Nucor Corporation stands as North America's largest steel producer, focusing on sustainable steel production. Their product portfolio spans from steel bars to sheet piles, emphasizing eco-friendly processes and high-quality steel solutions for construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors.

Kobe Steel Ltd. is a prominent steel manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of steel products and technologies. Known for reliability and advanced materials, they provide steel sheets, pipes, and aluminum products, serving industries such as construction, automotive, and machinery.

Iron and Steel Casting Market: Key Segments

By Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

By Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on Iron and Steel Casting Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20456

Browse more Related Reports by TMR:

Plastic-eating Bacteria Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 194.5 Thousand in 2021. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 771.5 Thousand by the end of 2031

Flat Roofing Market - The industry was valued at US$ 30.9 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 52.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com