Blood Group Typing Markets: ABO, Antigen, Antibody, HLA, Assay-based, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Group Typing Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Test Type (ABO, Antigen, Antibody, HLA), Technique (Assay-based, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing), End User (Hospital, Blood Banks), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood group typing market is valued at an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Severe post-partum hemorrhage (bleeding during delivery or after childbirth) is the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide. Additionally, childhood anemia, trauma, and congenital blood disorders are other emergency conditions requiring blood transfusions. Urgent and timely treatment is required to manage these patients, including transfusion of blood and blood products.

The overall increase in the number of blood transfusions is leading to the increased adoption of blood group typing methods in order to ensure the safety and compatibility of the transfused blood. This is driving the overall growth of the market.

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Immucor, Inc. (US), among others in the blood group typing market strategies.

Antibody screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by test type, during the forecast period.

The blood group typing market is bifurcated into ABO blood tests & Rh typing, antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing on the basis of test type.

The antibody screening segment in the blood group typing market is experiencing substantial growth, largely driven by the increasing incidence of diseases such as autoimmune disorders and cancers. The use of antibody screening methods is also growing due to the rising focus on R&D in antigen-specific therapies in response to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

PCR-based and microarray techniques segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by techniques, during the forecast period.

The global blood group typing market is bifurcated into assay-based techniques, PCR-based and microarray techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. The PCR-based and microarray techniques segment is currently witnessing the highest growth rate within the blood group typing market. PCR-based techniques have emerged as powerful tools to accurately identify and characterize rare blood group antigens at the genetic level. However, PCR methods have limited throughput and multiplex capacity.

To overcome these limitations, microarray platforms have been developed. Microarray platforms give more detailed information about blood group antigens than basic PCR methods. Owing to the advantages of these methods, such as high accuracy over traditional methods, their adoption is increasing among end users.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region blood group typing market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the importance of blood donations and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals in India and China, and strengthening research bases for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Support Market Growth During Forecast Period

Consumables Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028

Abo Blood Tests & Rh Typing Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

Assay-Based Techniques Segment to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

Hospitals Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate in Blood Group Typing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Necessitating Need for Blood Donations

Growing Number of Road Accidents, Emergencies, and Trauma Cases Necessitating Blood Transfusions

Increasing Demand for Blood Group Typing in Prenatal Testing

High Usage of Blood Group Typing in Forensic Sciences

Extensive R&D in Blood Typing

Stringent Regulatory Standards for Blood Transfusion

Restraints

Emergence of Blood Alternatives

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Model Analysis of Market Players

Average Selling Price of Blood Group Typing Products, by Key Player

Patent Analysis

List of Major Patents

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Blood Group Typing Market: Role in Ecosystem

Company Profiles

Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidelortho Corporation

Grifols, S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Quotient Limited

Danaher

Merck Kgaa

Novacyt

Bag Health Care GmbH

Rapid Labs Ltd.

Other Players

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Biorex Diagnostics

Human Gesellschaft Fur Biochemica Und Diagnostica Mbh

Prestige Diagnostics

Dialab GmbH

Lorne Laboratories Limited

Atlas Medical GmbH

Torax Biosciences Limited

Fortress Diagnostics

Axo Science

Maxwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.

