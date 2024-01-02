Global Fly Ash Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030 - Market to Gain from Surging Concrete Demand amid Expanding Construction Sector

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fly Ash Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fly Ash estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Class F, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Class C segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Fly Ash market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Fly Ash

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Fly Ash Market

Competitive Landscape

Fly Ash - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Fly Ash Market to Fly High & Display Phenomenal Growth Ahead

Asia-Pacific Cements Leading Position in Fly Ash Market

Construction Demand & Particle Recovery Ensure Strong Foundation for Fly Ash Market

Particle Recovery to Open New Avenues

Recent Market Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 49 Featured)

Aggregate Industries UK Limited

Ashtech Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Boral Limited

Cement Australia Holdings Pty Limited

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Charah Solutions, Inc.

Holcim Ltd.

Salt River Materials Group

SEFA

Seperation Technologies LLC

Suyog Elements India Pvt.Ltd.

Tarmac Holdings Limited

Titan America LLC

Titan Cement Group

Waste Management Holdings, Inc.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use in Cement & Concrete Processing Augurs Well

Why Fly Ash Makes Perfect Sense for Cement & Concrete Industry

Upsides & Downsides of Fly Ash

Market to Gain from Surging Concrete Demand amid Expanding Construction Sector

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Fly Ash

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Tech Advancements & New Concrete Versions Spur Concrete Demand

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities

Fly ash-based membrane filters can also be utilized for wastewater treatment.

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

Increasing Demand from Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Sectors Augurs Well for Fly Ash Market

Increasing Demand of Fly Ash to Improve Soil to Propel Market Growth

Rising Use of Fly Ash in Zeolite Synthesis to Propel Market Growth

