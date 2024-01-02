Newsweek Names USI Insurance Services One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek. Now in its second year, Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluates companies based on their commitment to recruiting and advancing employees of various ages, races, genders, sexual orientations and abilities, gathering insights on topics such as working environment, corporate culture, training, proactive management of a diverse workforce and more. This survey of over 220,000 individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies across 78 industries in America.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s leading employers for diversity,” shared Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “Advancing a workplace culture where all of our more than 10,000 team members feel supported and valued is central to our ability to continuously innovate and deliver best-in-class service and solutions for our clients, prospects and communities.”

Michael Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, added: “USI, at its core, is a problem solver for our clients. If you want to solve the most difficult and complex problems and identify unique and impactful solutions, then diversity of thought is essential. With diverse minds and viewpoints engaging, at USI, we develop the most innovative and robust solutions. Diversity, in all its forms, is mission-critical to how we serve our clients, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment.”

Newsweek’s annual America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity program includes an examination of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies across the United States. Learn more.



USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

