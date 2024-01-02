Global Context Aware Computing Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2023-2028: 5G Infrastructure and CAC - Accelerating the Future of Connected Devices

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Context Aware Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global context aware computing market size reached US$ 47.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 120.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.72% during 2022-2028.



Context aware computing (CAC) refers to the system used for gathering, monitoring and acquiring environmental and situational information regarding individuals and events. It is deployed through wireless cellular networks, local area networks (LAN), personal area network (PAN) and body area network (BAN).

CAC is integrated with tablets, personal computers, adaptive phones and smart wearable devices for operating assistant tools and active maps. It collects and interprets low-level raw data and converts it to comprehensive insights for generating appropriate responses. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), electronics, media and entertainment, education, logistics, automotive and healthcare.



Context Aware Computing Market Trends



Significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. CAC is integrated with devices, such as smartphones, tablets and personal computers, for personal navigation, data storage, adjusting screen brightness and social computing capabilities.

Moreover, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science solutions in smartphone applications is providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies provide enhanced contextual awareness and adapt the application behavior according to the implications. In line with this, the increasing demand for CAC solutions in self-driving, connected and autonomous cars is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) model by organizations due to the onset of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic is acting as another growth-inducing factor. CAC solutions are widely used by enterprises for location-awareness technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS), navigation and device tracking applications.

Other factors, including the widespread utilization of advanced sensors in connected devices, along with significant improvements in the 5G infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

Amazon.com Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flybits Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Onapsis Inc.

Openstream Inc.

Securonix Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Active Maps

Adaptive Phones

Augmented Reality

Guide Systems

Conference Assistants

Cyberguides

Shopping Assistants

Breakup by Vendor Type:

Device Manufacturers

Mobile Network Operators

Online, Web and Social Networking Vendors

Breakup by Context Type:

Computing Context

User Context

Physical Context

Time Context

Breakup by Network Type:

Wireless Cellular Networks

Wireless Local Area Networks

Wireless Personal Area Network

Body Area Network

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

