Global Social and Emotional Learning Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

The global social and emotional learning market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.11% during 2022-2028. Significant growth in the education industry, increasing adoption of SEL solutions across educational institutions, and favorable initiatives by governing agencies represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a process of developing the skills, knowledge, and attitudes that promote the holistic development of a child through various innovative teaching methods. It enables individuals to understand and manage their emotions, pay attention, encourage time duration, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.

It also assists in enhancing the overall academic performance and scores and supporting the cognitive, social, and mental well-being of the students. At present, SEL is deployed in pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school classrooms to promote the overall well-being and success of individuals across the globe.

Presently, significant growth in the education industry and increasing adoption of SEL solutions across educational institutions represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, increasing integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR) with SEL platforms are creating a favorable market outlook.

In line with this, the rising penetration of high-speed internet and increasing adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, that facilitate fast and efficient learning is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising consciousness among people about the benefits of SEL and the increasing number of people taking training to effectively implement SEL programs and strategies in the classroom are creating a positive market outlook.

Additionally, governments of various countries are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote SEL by providing financial support and resources to educators. They are also implementing favorable policies and guidelines to support the SEL in schools, which are offering lucrative opportunities to the key market players.

Besides this, the integration of various mobile applications that include guided sessions for meditation and exercise is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities on qualitative and quantitative studies that measure the impact of SEL on academic achievement, behavior, and mental health of the student are projected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Some of the factors driving the North America social and emotional learning market included developed education industry, increasing number of people taking SEL training, favorable initiatives by the government to support the implementation of SEL, etc.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the social and emotional learning market based on the component. This includes solution and services. According to the report, solution represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the social and emotional learning market based on the type has also been provided in the report. This includes web-based and application. According to the report, web-based accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the social and emotional learning market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes pre-K, elementary school, and middle and high school. According to the report, elementary school accounted for the largest market share.

Aperture Education LLC

BASE Education

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

Kickboard Inc.

Nearpod

Panorama Education

Peekapak

Purpose Prep Inc.

Rethink Ed

The Social Express Inc.

