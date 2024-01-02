Verve Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco.



A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial three programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as pharmacologic targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels.

Investor Contact

Jen Robinson

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact

Ashlea Kosikowski

1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com



