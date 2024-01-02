Culligan Acquires Primo Water International Businesses Across Europe, Advances Mission to Increase Access to Clean, Sustainable, Better-Tasting Water

Transaction includes all Primo Water EMEA businesses, except for those in the UK, Portugal, and Israel, and Aimia Foods



Culligan now services 1.35 million installed water coolers, with a workforce of 8,000 employees and strategic locations and production sites across EMEA

Culligan enters markets in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia



ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culligan, the innovative brand in consumer-focused sustainable water solutions and services, today completed its acquisition of the majority of Primo Water Corporation’s (“Primo Water”) businesses in EMEA, excluding those in the UK, Portugal and Israel. Through this transaction, Culligan broadens its footprint in 12 countries where it already operates, and enters markets in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

“This is a significant milestone in our ongoing development. It enhances our scale and capacity within the EMEA region, reaffirming our ambition and long-term vision to bring more consumers the Culligan water they love,” said Culligan International Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Clawson. “Culligan and Primo Water share the same passion for providing healthy, sustainable and better-tasting water that inspires healthier lives, healthier communities and a healthier planet.”

The newly combined businesses in Europe will be led by Culligan EMEA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Ben-David.

“This transaction accelerates our ability to create a sustainable approach to water for years to come,” said Ben-David. “We’re pleased to build on the success Primo Water has enjoyed in the region and are eager to welcome Primo Water Europe management, their experienced teams and their customers to Culligan as we strive to make water a transformative force for people and our planet.”

Culligan expands its existing presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Germany and Hungary, and enters markets in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Culligan now services 1.35 million installed water coolers, with a workforce of 8,000 employees and strategic locations and production sites across EMEA.

Primo Water retains its businesses in the UK, Portugal and Israel, as well as Aimia Foods.

“Our Primo Water team in Europe is excited to be joining Culligan. We share similar values and the ambition to create healthier lives, healthier communities and a healthier planet. We’ve always admired Culligan’s commitment to serving consumers and providing them with innovative, sustainable, quality water solutions,” said Kris Zarzeczny, Senior Vice President for Primo Water Europe.

The transaction between Culligan and Primo Water closed on Dec. 29, 2023.

ABOUT CULLIGAN

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, Culligan is a world leader in delivering premium water services and solutions that improve the health and wellness of consumers. Committed to sustainable solutions, the company offers some of the most technologically advanced water filtration, purification and treatment services and solutions available, including drinking water systems and water softeners for homeowners and whole-office solutions for businesses. Culligan’s network of dealers and direct operations is the largest in its industry, with more than 14,000 employees in over 40 countries and 1,000 dealers in 90 countries. Culligan serves more than 150 million consumers every year and shares a mission of bringing clean, safe, better-tasting water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work or on-the-go. For more information visit: www.corporate.culligan.com.

