Global On-demand Transportation Market Report 2023-2028: Analysis of E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-Based Mobility

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global On-demand Transportation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global on-demand transportation market size reached US$ 155.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 443.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.11% during 2022-2028.







The global on-demand transportation market is primarily driven by the rising sales of smartphones. Additionally, a significant increase in traffic-related problems, growing costs of fuel, reduced parking spaces and high costs of automobiles has positively influenced the demand for on-demand transportation services. They offer improved security and safety by utilizing intelligent communication systems.

In line with this, numerous developments in the information and technology (IT) infrastructure, coupled with the increasing demand for cab/taxi services by individuals, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, on-demand transportation relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently coordinate and manage transportation systems.

It provides passengers with traffic-related information for improved coordination with the drivers. This, in turn, is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Other major factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the market include increasing tourism activities across the globe, increasing working-class population, rising trend of road trips and modernization in the automotive sector.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the expected growth rate of the global on-demand transportation market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global on-demand transportation market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global on-demand transportation market?

What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global on-demand transportation market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global on-demand transportation market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global on-demand transportation market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $155.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $443.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Gett Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Lyft Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Service Type:

E-Hailing

Car Sharing

Car Rental

Station-Based Mobility

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Four-Wheeler

Micro Mobility

Breakup by Application:

Passenger Transportation

Goods Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i41lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment