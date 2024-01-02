Building Materials Market To Reach USD 1.8 Trillion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Building Materials Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Trillion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.8 Trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.2%.



Investments in infrastructure projects in low and middle-income countries have increased by 21% in 2022 compared to 2021, with China, Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam leading the way. This has led to a rise in demand for building materials, particularly advanced materials like graphene, bioplastic, and light-generating concrete, which are more sustainable and durable.

The trend towards sustainable building materials is expected to continue, with green building and smart building materials becoming more popular. These materials offer benefits like water and energy conservation, affordability, and reduced environmental impact.

The need for quick production and cost-effective building materials drives demand in the construction industry. The use of ready-mix concrete and precast components reduces construction time. The commercial and infrastructure sectors have a high demand for building materials due to factors such as foreign investment in infrastructure projects, urbanization trends, and advancements in commercial spaces. As a result, the industry has experienced significant growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global building materials market has been segmented into material type, end-use, and region. Aggregates are crucial for construction activities, as they are used as a foundation in building roads, buildings, and bridges. They make up to 90% of asphalt pavements and 80% of concrete mix. The demand for residential properties has grown tremendously in the past few years due to the increasing population and migration to developed countries and urban cities.

Building Materials Market Report Highlights:



· The global building materials market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2032.

· Investments in infrastructure projects in low and middle-income countries have increased by 21% in 2022, leading to demand for sustainable and durable building materials like graphene, bioplastic, and light-generating concrete. This trend towards green and smart materials is driven by their benefits, such as water and energy conservation, affordability, and reduced environmental impact.

· Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the building material market, with countries like China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia investing heavily in residential projects, aided by government policies.

· Some prominent players in the building materials market report include Lixil Group Corporation, Boral Limited, CSR Limited, Holcim Group, Cemex, Owens Corning, Armstrong World Industries, Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd., USG Corporation, UltraTech Cement, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- LIXIL launches Japan's first 100% recycled aluminum building material called PremiAL.

- CSR Limited acquires Woven Image, a sustainable design-led acoustic finishes and textiles company, for $43 million.

Building Materials Market Segmentation:

By Material Type: Aggregates, Cement, Bricks and Blocks, Metals, and Others

By End-use: Residential, Infrastructural, Commercial and Industrial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

