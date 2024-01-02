Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 2 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 January 2024

Effective from 4 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 4 January 2024 to 4 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030352398, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 4 January 2024: 5.1190% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

