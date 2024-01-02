Liquidia Corporation to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (Liquidia or the Company) announced today that Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time (2:15 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.



Access to a live, audio-only webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

