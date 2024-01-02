Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market To Reach USD 32.1 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market size was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 32.1 Billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 16.7%.



Oligonucleotides are increasingly used for disease diagnosis, particularly in acute and chronic diseases and cancer. MicroRNas oligonucleotides play a vital role in diagnosing cardiovascular diseases and cancer, as they are disease-specific, and their changing levels in blood determine the presence of the disease in a patient.

MiRNA expression profiling through microarray analysis or real-time PCR is effective in detecting various types of cancer, including prostate, ovarian, and breast, as well as genetic variations linked to neurological disorders such as SCA, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's disease. This has increased demand for oligonucleotide, driving the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Governments worldwide are investing heavily in biotech, genome projects, large-scale mRNA manufacturing, and biologics production to encourage research in oligonucleotide synthesis. This has led to a rise in government funding for oligonucleotide therapeutics, which are gaining attention as potential drug molecules due to their ability to modulate gene expression and protein production in various therapeutic applications. Consequently, prominent market players and public firms channel significant funding towards oligonucleotide synthesis technologies.



Segmentation Overview:

The global oligonucleotides synthesis market has been segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. Oligonucleotide-based drugs dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market. They are used to treat rare and novel cardiovascular and neurological diseases, providing personalized medicine approaches with minimal side effects. The market is segmented into therapeutic, research, and diagnostics applications, with therapeutics holding the dominant share due to the increasing development and government approval of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market Report Highlights:

The global oligonucleotides synthesis market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.7% by 2032.

The demand for customized nucleotides has increased due to the decreasing prices of sequencing, especially for genetic testing, research, forensics, and drug development.

North America leads the market growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer in the region and promising results shown by oligonucleotide therapeutics in preclinical investigations and clinical trials for cancer treatment.

Some prominent players in the oligonucleotides synthesis market report include include Cinven, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Merck Kgaa, Eurofins Scientific, Biogen Limited among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Quest Diagnostics' AAVrh74 ELISA assay (CDx) has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, which is designed to expedite the development and review of medical devices for life-threatening diseases.

- Eurofins Viracor LLC has launched a new test to evaluate the expansion and persistence of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapy for patients with pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B cell lymphomas.

Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market Segmentation:

By Product: Oligonucleotide-based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment

By Application: Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications, and Therapeutic Applications

By End-user: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, CROs and CMOs, Academic Research Institutes

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

