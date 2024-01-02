Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), today announced the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2024.



A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investors page on the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Kymera’s website and available for 30-days following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:



Justine Koenigsberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300 Media Contact:



Todd Cooper

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300





