GRIID Common Stock Listed on Cboe Canada after Completion of Business Combination with Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

GRIID Infrastructure Inc.’s common stock will begin trading on Cboe Canada under the ticker symbol “GRDI”

The business combination between GRIID and Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (“Adit EdTech”) represents a pro forma combined company enterprise value of approximately $625 million

CINCINNATI, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (Cboe CA: GRDI; “GRIID”), an American bitcoin mining company that leverages a low-cost, low-carbon energy mix to manage and operate vertically integrated bitcoin mining facilities, today announced the listing of its common stock on Cboe Canada. As previously announced, the business combination was approved by Adit EdTech stockholders on November 30, 2023, during a special meeting of Adit EdTech stockholders, and the transaction closed on December 29, 2023. GRIID’s common stock will begin trading on Cboe Canada, formerly known as the NEO Exchange, at market open on January 2, 2024, under the ticker symbol “GRDI” for GRIID’s common stock, and GRIID is seeking to list its common stock and warrants on a U.S. exchange.

GRIID is a purpose-built bitcoin mining company, founded in 2018, that has operated mining facilities since 2019. GRIID has built long-term power relationships securing affordable, reliable, environmentally responsible power, enabling a vertically integrated self-mining business model with significant growth opportunity.

The combined company, which has been renamed GRIID Infrastructure Inc., will continue to be led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Trey Kelly. David Shrier, former CEO of Adit EdTech, has joined GRIID’s Board of Directors.

“Entering the public markets represents a significant milestone for GRIID, and we are excited to execute on the opportunities in front of us. We are focused on growing our capacity and increasing our hash rate,” said Trey Kelly, GRIID’s Founder, Chairman and CEO.

The business combination is intended to help GRIID to accelerate its core growth strategies and the expansion of its mining facilities throughout the United States. GRIID currently has four mining facilities in the United States in Watertown, New York and Limestone, Maynardville and Lenoir City, Tennessee.

Advisors

Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal advisor to Adit EdTech.

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as legal advisor to GRIID.

About GRIID Infrastructure Inc.

GRIID (Cboe: GRDI) is a purpose-built bitcoin mining company, founded in 2018, that has operated mining facilities since 2019. GRIID has built long-term power relationships securing affordable, reliable, environmentally responsible power, enabling a vertically integrated self-mining business model with significant growth opportunity. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, GRIID operates a R&D Center in Austin, Texas and a Development, Deployment and Equipment Repair Center in Rutledge, Tennessee. Mining facilities are in Watertown, New York; Limestone, Maynardville and Lenoir City, Tennessee. To learn more, please visit www.griid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding GRIID's growth and prospects, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Media Contact:

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

GRIID@skyya.com

Investor Contact:

Jim Golden

Collected Strategies

+1 646-354-7698

griid-cs@collectedstrategies.com