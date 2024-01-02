ExCellThera to Conduct Investor Meetings During the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference and to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc. (ExCellThera), a world leader in blood stem cell therapies, announced today that its senior leaders will be holding investor meetings during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA, and will be participating in the following investor conferences in January:

2024 Biotech Showcase (Presentation)

Presentation Date and Time: January 8, 2024 at 4:45 PM PT

Speaker: David Millette, Chief Executive Officer

Location: San Francisco, CA, Ballroom Franciscan D, Hilton Union Square

ExCellThera will also hold one-on-one investor meetings during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

To request a one-on-one meeting with ExCellThera, please contact sellinwood@kendallir.com.

B Riley 4th Annual Oncology Conference (Fireside Chat)

Presentation Date and Time: January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET

Speakers: Guy Sauvageau, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer and David Millette, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Virtual

About UM171 Cell Therapy

UM171 Cell Therapy has been evaluated in over 100 patients to treat hematologic malignancies in clinical trials in the United States, Europe and Canada. UM171 Cell Therapy has received orphan drug designation and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA as well as orphan medicinal product designation, advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) classification and priority medicines (PRIME) designation from the EMA.

High Unmet Medical Need UM171 Cell Therapy Patients with high and very high-risk acute leukemias and myelodysplasias, including patients with refractory or active disease, patients requiring a second transplant, and patients with TP53 mutations or other genetic abnormalities, have limited treatment options with low survival outcomes and high incidence of relapse under the current standard of care. UM171 Cell Therapy has successfully completed Phase 2 trials in high and very high-risk acute leukemias and myelodysplasias.

A Phase 3 trial is planned in 2024 for UM171 Cell Therapy for the treatment of high and very high-risk acute leukemias and myelodysplasias. Patients with hematological malignancies requiring a stem cell transplant who lack a readily available suitable donor, including familial, unrelated or haploidentical donor, or cord blood of sufficient quantity. A Market Authorization Application (MAA) submission was completed and is under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the licensure of UM171 Cell Therapy for adult patients with hematological malignancies requiring a stem cell transplant who lack a readily available suitable donor.

The use of UM171 Cell Therapy in other patient populations, including pediatric patients and patients with non-malignant hematological diseases, is also being explored.

UM171 Cell Therapy is an investigational cell therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA, EMA, Health Canada or any other health authority.

About ExCellThera and UM171 Technology

ExCellThera is a world leader in enhanced blood stem cell therapies. ExCellThera’s proprietary EnhanceTM platform for cell expansion and metabolic fitness is designed to deliver a greater dose of functional therapeutic stem cells by expanding HSCs from any source and counteracting the effects of culture or gene editing induced stress. ExCellThera partners with biopharmas to help them develop best-in-class cell and gene therapies by leveraging the technologies that form the EnhanceTM platform, including the proprietary molecule UM171 which has a first-in-class mechanism of action for ex vivo expansion and metabolic fitness of HSCs. For additional information, visit excellthera.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.