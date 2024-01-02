DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023 £31.20m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023 £31.20m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 December 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 66.94p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 66.94p

Ordinary share price 59.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.49%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/12/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 18.06%

2 Centaur Media Plc 9.88%

3 Volex Plc 9.84%

4 Synectics Plc 8.62%

5 Journeo plc 8.04%

6 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.97%

7 Equals Group Plc 6.50%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.36%

9 Hargreaves Services Plc 5.93%

10 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.25%

11 National World Plc 4.49%

12 Inspecs Group plc 2.89%

13 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.39%

14 DigitalBox plc 2.21%

15 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.93%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 0.64%

17 Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 0.00%