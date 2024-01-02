Department of Defense Awards TranzactCard With Patriotic Employer Award

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense presented TranzactCard with the Patriot Award for its extraordinary support of those serving in the military in a special ceremony held at TranzactCard's Global Headquarters on December 22, 2023. The award, accepted by Co-Founder Peter Rancie, was presented by representatives of the Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program, including the National Vice Commander of the American Legion, Randy Edwards.



The ESGR selected TranzactCard for the award, recognizing the company's support of service-member employees, including Army SGT Benjamin Watson, a Guardsman for 11 years. SGT Watson works at TranzactCard, providing Communications Management.

"As a soldier in the National Guard, I am very grateful to work for an employer that is so accommodating of my service," said Watson. "Whether it's a monthly drill, annual training, or other unit assignments, TranzactCard and its leadership have been tremendously supportive and encouraging of my service."

Supporting a Vital Mission

"The ESGR’s mission is to foster relationships of understanding and cooperation between members of the National Guard and Reserve and their civilian employers," said Vice Commander Edwards. "Guard and Reserve Service members are vital to our nation's military operations. The support from employers like TranzactCard is key in keeping these service members in the Armed Forces. This support not only helps with retention rates but also strengthens our national security."

An Example for Other Employers

The recognition of TranzactCard with the Patriot Award demonstrates the impactful role businesses can play in supporting the nation’s military framework and serves as a beacon for other employers to follow. The award underscores the importance of corporate responsibility in nurturing a supportive environment for those who balance their civilian careers with a commitment to serving our country.

"Our dedication to supporting our military personnel is an integral part of our company values," added Rancie. "We look forward to continuing this tradition of support, providing flexibility and resources to our service member employees as they patriotically carry out their military duties."

