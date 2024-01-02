Global and Regional Carbon Black Market Analysis Report 2023-2032: Growth/Marketing Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, Process, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the market dynamics, regulatory landscape, and technological advancements influencing the Carbon Black sector.

The report constitutes an extensive study of Carbon Black industry. Carbon Black market is segmented on the basis of applications, type, process, and region. The report analyses different applications including Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Printing Inks and Toners, Rubber Reinforcement, and Others. The type segment includes Standard Grade, Specialty Grade (Conductive Carbon Black, Food Carbon Black, Others). The process segment includes Furnace Black, Channel, Acetylene Black, Lampblack.

The Carbon Black market is segregated into major regions, namely North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, Rest of the World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, will be provided in the market study. The market analysis would be provided from the year 2022-2032.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global carbon black market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the market.

Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global carbon black market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.

Birla Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OMSK Carbon Group

Jiangxi HEIMAO Carbon black Co., Ltd

Imerys S.A.

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Geotech International B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current & Future

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Black Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

1.2.4.3 Collaborations & Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.3 Start-up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Role of Carbon Black in Manufacturing Masterbatches

1.4.1 Market Size in Value and Volume (At Global Level)

1.4.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.5 Recycling of Carbon Black

1.5.1 Technological Outlook for Recovered Carbon Black

1.5.2 Impact on Carbon Black by Recycling

1.5.3 How Recycling can Help in Building the Value Chain?

1.6 Analysis of Different Grades of Carbon Black

1.6.1 High Color Furnace

1.6.2 Medium Color Furnace

1.6.3 Regular Color Furnace

1.6.4 Special Color Furnace

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Carbon Footprint Comparison for Specialty Carbon Black with Carbon Black and Lignin-Based Cellulose

1.8 Performance and Price Comparison of Carbon Black and Specialty Carbon Black

2. Application

2.1 Carbon Black Market- Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Plastics

2.1.2 Paints and Coatings

2.1.3 Printing Inks and Toners

2.1.4 Rubber Reinforcement

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (By Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Application), Value and Volume Data

2.2.1.1 Plastics

2.2.1.2 Paints and Coatings

2.2.1.3 Printing Inks and Toners

2.2.1.4 Rubber Reinforcements

2.2.1.5 Others

3. Products

3.1 Carbon Black Market- Type and Specifications

3.1.1 Standard Grade

3.1.2 Specialty Grade

3.1.2.1 Conductive Carbon Black

3.1.2.2 Food Carbon Black

3.1.2.3 Others

3.2 Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (By Type)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Type), Value and Volume Data

3.2.1.1 Standard Grade

3.2.1.2 Specialty Grade

3.2.1.2.1 Conductive Carbon Black

3.2.1.2.2 Food Carbon Black

3.2.1.2.3 Others

3.3 Carbon Black Market- Process and Specifications

3.3.1 Furnace Black

3.3.2 Channel

3.3.3 Acetylene Black

3.3.4 Lampblack

3.4 Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (By Process)

3.4.1 Demand Analysis (By Process), Value and Volume Data

3.4.1.1 Furnace Black

3.4.1.2 Channel

3.4.1.3 Acetylene Black

3.4.1.4 Lampblack

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Global Pricing Analysis

