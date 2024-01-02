EmployNext Expands Reach to Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie Areas, Delivering Exceptional Employment Services to a Wider Community

KITCHENER-WATERLOO-BARRIE, Ontario, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmployNext – a consortium of partners including Serco Canada, Deloitte Canada, and Thrive Career Wellness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its transformational employment services program in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Barrie, Orillia and surrounding areas as of January 1st.



Following a successful launch in the Kingston-Pembroke catchment area on October 1st, 2023, this expansion marks a significant milestone in EmployNext's commitment to providing outstanding employment services to diverse regions. The expansion into the Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie catchment area is a result of working with the Government of Ontario’s vision to enhance and integrate the province’s employment services programs, overseen by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

"We are excited to bring EmployNext's proven expertise to this growing economic region in Ontario and contribute to the growth and success of both individuals and businesses in the region," said Natasha McLean, Vice President of Serco Canada Inc., "Our commitment to excellence and passion for fostering meaningful connections between employers and job seekers will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the growing local employment landscapes."

EmployNext's unique approach to employment services combines a cutting-edge technology platform with enhanced personalized support to ensure a seamless experience for both job seekers and employers. The comprehensive range of services includes:

Personalized Career Support: Providing tailored guidance to job seekers to help them identify and successfully pursue rewarding career paths.

Employer Support Services: Assisting businesses in finding the right talent through targeted recruitment strategies and streamlined hiring processes.

Skill Development Programs: Offering training initiatives to enhance the skillsets of job seekers and make them more competitive in the job market.

Centralized Job Search Platform: Accessing a centralized digital platform to stay connected to designated employment services workers, build resumes, develop new skills, apply for jobs, and prepare for interviews.

As EmployNext continues its expansion, the consortium and its network of service providers and community partners remain dedicated to core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity. The launch in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie areas is poised to elevate the employment landscape, driving economic growth and creating lasting opportunities for all.

This initiative is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

