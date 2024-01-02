3D Printing in Construction Market is Poised to Reach USD 3.3 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The 3D printing in construction industry was worth US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 40.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2031. 3D printing by minimizing waste and labor costs can reduce construction costs significantly. In addition to allowing the efficient use of materials, the technology allows construction processes to be cost-effective.

Compared to traditional methods, 3D printing allows for faster construction. A layer-by-layer construction method can accelerate project timelines by enabling complex structures to be developed in a shorter period. It allows for intricate and customized designs that were previously difficult or impossible to produce using traditional construction methods. Buildings can be structurally sound and innovative at the same time when architects and builders employ innovative and unique designs.

Get a Sample Research PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74895

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on component, the services segment is predicted to drive demand for 3D printing in construction.

In terms of material, the concrete segment is expected to generate significant demand in the years to come.

According to construction methods, powder bonding is going to grow 3D printing in the construction market.

Over the next few years, North America is expected to dominate the market for 3D printing in construction.

3D printing in the construction market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2031.

Global 3D Printing in Constructions Market: Growth Drivers

A major benefit of 3D printing is the reduction of material waste, which makes it a more sustainable process. As part of global efforts to promote environmentally friendly practices, some 3D printing processes are using eco-friendly and recyclable materials. 3D printing processes with robotics and automation are more efficient and precise. Construction workers can work continuously and without taking extended breaks with automated systems, which are more efficient and faster.

3D printing has gained popularity due to a global demand for affordable housing. Rapid and cost-effective housing solutions can be provided by the technology to address housing shortages. Construction and development companies are exploring 3D printing's potential advantages as awareness of its benefits increases.

3D printing has been gaining traction in the construction industry and some governments are providing funding, grants, and favorable regulations to promote the technology. As a result, the industry is encouraged to innovate and adopt new technologies. In construction, 3D printing technology continues to advance as it improves in terms of material options, speed, and scale. Traditional construction poses risks to worker safety, which can be reduced using 3D printing. By automating processes, accidents related to manual labor can be reduced.

Global 3D Printing in Constructions Market: Key Players

Gantry-mounted printers, polar machines, and mobile robots are among the types of 3D printers available on the market. A wide range of structures, including homes, offices, and bridges, can be created using these printers. Although 3D printing offers many benefits, its usage is low. To expand their market share in 3D printing in construction, vendors are developing advanced products.

A conservative approach dominates the construction sector, which relies heavily on traditional methods. Therefore, 3D printing technology for construction faces numerous obstacles and has not yet reached maturity. A few companies in the sector use 3D printing for large-scale projects.

Apis Cor Inc.

COBOD International A/S

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction

ICON Technology, Inc.

MudBots 3D Concrete Printing, LLC

MX3D

WASP S.r.l.

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation

L&T Construction

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74895

Key Developments

In December 2023, Danish real estate developer AKF recently developed a low CO2 concrete building measuring 72m2 (775SF) in partnership with Danish 3DCP Group and Saga Space Architects. In the building, residents will find a gym, guest room, laundry facilities, and a COBOD BOD2 printer.

In December 2023, German startup Domex 3D has made waves in the 3D printing industry. This company is creating a bunch of construction automation technologies using 3D printing and robotics.

Global 3D Printing in Constructions Market: Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Material

Concrete

Composites

Plastics

Metals

Others

By Construction Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others (Additive Welding, etc.)

By Printing Type

Full Building

Modular Components of Building (Walls, Ceilings, Floors, etc.)

By End User

Buildings

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Foundations

Bridges

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on 3D Printing in Constructions Market at @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74895

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

3D Printing in Eyewear Market - The global market was valued at USD 580.4 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 1.76 Bn by the end of 2031.

Construction Robots Market - The industry was valued at USD 91.2 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 359.6 Mn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: