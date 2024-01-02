Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

| Source: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Nine Months 2023 Financial Results (Ended September 30, 2023), and 2022 comparative results
 
 First 9 Months 2023First 9 Months 2022CHANGE
Revenues$294.2 million$310.7 million(5.3)%
Operating Profit$0.1 million$3.8 million(97.1)%
Net Income$1.1 million$0.6 million93.8%
EPS1$0.05$0.0366.7%
 

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $294.2 million, a decrease of 5.3% from $310.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases across the Company’s Thailand and North Asia regions. Net revenue in the Company’s Thailand region decreased by 13.7%, the decrease was due to the slowdown in global economy and the decrease in government spending on infrastructure. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased by 25.0%, which was mainly the result of the ongoing Sino-American trade war. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World (“ROW”) region increased by 13.2%, which was due to strong demand in the construction sector in Australia and the completion of public sector projects in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.1 million, a decrease of 97.1% from operating profit of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  Operating profit margin decreased from a profit of 1.23% in 2022 to a profit of 0.04% in 2023.  In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin decreased from 2.51% in 2022 to (3.78)% in 2023. The operating profit fell following a decline in higher-margin Thai government projects and the fluctuation of copper prices. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin increased from 0.69% in 2022 to 3.21% in 2023, resulting from the reversal of the provision for employee benefits and pensions expenses. The ROW region’s operating profit margin increased from 1.22% in 2022 to 3.21% in 2023 due to the increase in sales volumes and gross profit in Australia.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $17.9 million, compared to $18.6 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  Net profit attributable to APWC shareholders was $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net profit of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 19.82 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $38.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Current assets totaled $275.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $299.5 million as of December 31, 2022.  Working capital was $147.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Short-term bank loans were $57.1 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of 25.3% from $45.6 million at December 31, 2022.  The Company had $2.8 million in long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2023, compared to $12.2 million in long-term debt as of December 31, 2022. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $145.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $151.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

APWC reported cash used in operating activities of $14.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to cash provided by operating activities in the amount of $5.7 million in the corresponding period in 2022. The cash outflow from operating activities was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales. The Company reported $3.6 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.5 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2022. The increase in cash used in investing activities in the nine months of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in purchases of property, plant and equipment and short-term bank deposits in 2023. APWC reported $5.1 million in cash inflows from financing activities during the first nine months of 2023, compared to $6.5 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease was due to the Company's capital increase in 2022.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
Attn: Paul Weber
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email: pweber@pusa.com

 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
      
   For the nine months
   ended September 30,
    2023   2022 
   US$'000 US$'000
Revenue 294,210   310,734 
Cost of sales (276,619)  (289,267)
Gross profit 17,591   21,467 
    
Other operating income 390   944 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,854)  (18,589)
Other operating expenses (17)  (4)
Operating profit 110   3,818 
    
Finance costs (1,814)  (1,124)
Finance income 137   82 
Share of loss of associates (1)  (1)
Exchange loss (852)  (1,309)
Other income 976   1,691 
Other expense    (3)
(Loss)/Profit before tax (1,444)  3,154 
Income tax expense 640   (1,700)
(Loss)/Profit for the period (804)  1,454 
    
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent 1,116   576 
Non-controlling interests (1,920)  878 
    (804)  1,454 
      
Basic and diluted profit per share$0.05  $0.03 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227   19,819,561 
        

                                                                                      

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
      
   For the nine months
   ended September 30,
   2023  2022 
   US$'000 US$'000
(Loss)/Profit for the period(804) 1,454 
Other comprehensive income/(loss)   
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil(11,141) (22,393)
 (11,141) (22,393)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI446  (1,499)
Income tax effect(89) 300 
 357  (1,199)
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans152  378 
Income tax effect(30) (75)
 122  303 
    
Other comprehensive loss for the year , net of tax(10,662) (23,289)
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax(11,466) (21,835)
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent(6,542) (15,522)
Non-controlling interests(4,924) (6,313)
 (11,466) (21,835)
      

 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars)
    
 As of
September 30,
2023
(Non-audited)		 As of
December 31,
2022
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents38,523 54,017
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss775 39
Trade receivables76,590 81,982
Other receivables2,759 2,397
Contract assets4,187 12,450
Due from related parties7,893 11,018
Inventories133,021 130,608
Prepayments6,268 3,341
Other current assets5,109 3,673
 275,125 299,525
Non-current assets   
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income2,186 1,553
Property, plant and equipment46,038 50,713
Right of use assets2,872 3,432
Investment properties4,811 5,250
Intangible assets131 139
Investments in associates755 805
Deferred tax assets7,689 7,143
Other non-current assets3,039 2,459
 67,521 71,494
Total assets342,646 371,019
    

 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars)
    
 As of
September 30, 2023
(Non-audited)		 As of
December 31, 2022
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings57,115  45,576 
Trade and other payables41,399  39,891 
Due to related parties10,603  16,613 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss19  6 
Accruals8,427  21,218 
Current tax liabilities978  2,432 
Employee benefit liabilities2,189  1,947 
Financial lease liabilities608  627 
Other current liabilities5,939  5,289 
 127,277  133,599 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings2,849  12,155 
Employee benefit liabilities7,310  7,693 
Lease liabilities1,498  1,947 
Deferred tax liabilities4,036  4,197 
 15,693  25,992 
Total liabilities142,970  159,591 
    
Equity   
Issued capital206  206 
Additional paid-in capital118,103  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings55,180  54,064 
Other components of equity(28,398) (20,740)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent145,053  151,595 
Non-controlling interests54,623  59,833 
Total equity199,676  211,428 
Total liabilities and equity342,646  371,019 
      

 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Non-Audited)
(In thousands of US Dollars)
    
 For the nine months
 ended September 30,
 2023  2022 
 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities(13,982) 5,701 
Net cash used in investing activities(3,575) (1,477)
Net cash provided by financing activities5,097  6,512 
Effect of exchange rate(3,034) (5,726)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(15,494) 5,010 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period54,017  42,512 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period38,523  47,522 

_____________________________
1 The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 19,819,561 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 