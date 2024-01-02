Catheter Market Size Worth USD 53.97 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global catheter market is poised for substantial growth, reaching a size of USD 24.33 billion in 2022 and projecting an 8.4% rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rise in cardiovascular and urological cases globally, and advancements in catheter technology. The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions, has led to a heightened need for catheters for drug delivery, fluid drainage, and medical testing.

One significant contributor to market expansion is the increasing number of chronic disease cases worldwide, with cardiovascular diseases taking center stage. Government and non-government bodies globally are emphasizing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advocating for healthy lifestyles to curb future cardiovascular issues. According to the Heart Failure Society of America, nearly 6.5 million Americans aged over 20 are believed to suffer from heart failure, with 960,000 new cases reported annually.

The landscape of the healthcare sector is evolving with medical technology playing a pivotal role. Catheter manufacturing has witnessed significant advancements, incorporating sensors and the use of biocompatible metal alloys like Nitinol. Sensor-based catheters aid in navigation through blood vessels, detect body temperature, pressure, obstructions, and generate real-time 3D images. Major companies are investing in research and development, evident in Biosense Webster Inc.'s launch of a high-density diagnostic catheter with TRUEref Technology.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2613

A noteworthy trend in the market is the integration of embedded electronics in catheters. This innovation replaces bulky remote-control panels, simplifying catheter operation, making it more energy-efficient, and enhancing portability. Embedded electronics act as the eyes and ears of surgeons, revolutionizing minimally invasive surgery. Despite these advancements, challenges persist, including a lack of awareness about advanced catheter usage in the healthcare sector, insufficient training centers for professionals, and a shortage of skilled personnel. The market faced ups and downs in 2022, marked by recall announcements and safety issues alongside improvements in digital monitoring and pediatric devices, exemplified by the recall of Abbott's Dragonfly OpStar imaging catheter by the FDA.

In 2022, the cardiovascular catheters segment dominated the global catheter market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The focus on improving basic cardiovascular catheters has increased their utilization in ambulatory and crisis care settings. The segment's growth is further fueled by the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. The urology catheters segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to their effective nature in various urological chronic conditions and support from government and non-government bodies for R&D.

Hospitals and clinics are anticipated to secure the largest revenue share in the global catheter market in 2022. Their extensive frameworks, specialized expertise, and ability to provide a complete range of services for different patient populations contribute to this dominance. The segment's growth is also driven by the rising demand for high-quality advanced catheters.

North America claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by increasing innovation, medical care, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe secured the second-largest share due to a well-established pharmaceutical industry and an aging population. The Asia Pacific is poised to register the fastest revenue growth, fueled by increasing medical services spending and a rise in cardiovascular and urological cases. As the global catheter market continues to evolve, major companies are actively contributing to its growth by launching innovative products and upgrading existing portfolios. Collaboration and partnerships, such as the one between CEMMA and LipoCoat for coated Central Venous Catheters, underscore the industry's commitment to sustainable infection control.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2613

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 24.33 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 53.97 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hollister Incorporated; Boston Scientific Corporation; Edward Lifesciences Corporation; Smith Medical Inc.; Teleflex Incorporated; ConvaTec Group Plc; Cure Medical LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, Medtronic PLC, Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bard, Cook Group, Vitality Medical, Apexmed International, BioDerm, Dileh Medical Supplies, Poiesis Medical, Sterimed, and Shockwave Medical, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global catheter market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective catheter solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global catheter market report are:

Hollister Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Smith Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cure Medical LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Medtronic PLC

Abbott

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bard

Cook Group

Vitality Medica

Apexmed International

BioDerm

Dileh Medical Supplies

Poiesis Medical

Sterimed

Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 14 March 2023, Shockwave Medical, Inc., a trailblazer in the advancement of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) for the treatment of highly calcified cardiovascular disease, revealed the complete commercial availability of the Shockwave L6 Peripheral IVL Catheter in the U.S. This comes after the clearance granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Shockwave L6 catheter is specifically designed to address calcification in challenging lesions within large peripheral vessels, including the iliac and common femoral arteries.

On 18 February 2022, Medtronic plc, a prominent global healthcare technology company, announced that the Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Focal Catheters have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These catheters are the first and only ablation catheters specifically developed to tackle the increasing incidence of pediatric Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT). AVNRT, the most prevalent form of Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), poses a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm, with an annual occurrence of 89,000 cases and a rising trend. Approximately 35% of AVNRT cases affect pediatric patients, defined as individuals under the age of 18.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2613

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global catheter market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular Catheters Electrophysiology Catheters Angiography Catheters Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters

Urology Catheters Hemodialysis Catheters Peritoneal Catheters Foley Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters Peripheral Catheters Midline Peripheral Catheters Central Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Non-Tunneled Central Catheters

Skin-Tunneled Central Catheters

Specialty Catheters Wound/Surgical Catheters Oximetry Catheters Thermodilution Catheters Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Catheters

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics Long-Term Care Facilities Diagnostic Imaging Center Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/catheter-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Nutrigenomics Market By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer Research, Obesity, Diabetes), By Product (Reagents and Kits, Services), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Sanger Sequencing Services Market by Application (Diagnostics, Biomarkers & Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, and Others), by End Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Whole Exome Sequencing Market , By Product Type (Systems, Kits, and Service), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis and Ion Semiconductor Sequencing), By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Health Data Archiving Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Flash & Solid-State Storage, Magnetic Storage), By Storage System (Direct-Attached Storage, Storage Area Network, Network-Attached Storage), By Deployment, By Architecture, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Gel Documentation System Market By Product Type (Instruments, Software, Accessories), By Light Source (Light-Emitting Diodes, UV, Laser), By Detection Technique (UV Detectors, Fluorescence, Chemiluminescence), By Application (Nucleic Acid Quantification, Protein Quantification, Other Applications), By End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Phospholipids Market By Type (Phosphatidic Acid, Phosphatidylglycerol, Phosphatidylethanolamine, and Others), By Product Type (Liquid, Powder, Particles), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Function, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com