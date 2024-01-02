Metal cutting machine Market Size Worth USD 10.02 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal cutting machine market is set for robust growth, with a market size of USD 5.96 Million in 2022, poised to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this growth include the rising wave of industrialization in emerging countries, the automotive sector's rapid expansion, and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0.

The market has undergone significant transformation fuelled by technological advancements and a shift towards automation and precision. Notably, the adoption of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology is on the rise, enhancing flexibility and precision in metal cutting operations. Automation elements such as tool changers and robotic systems are increasingly integrated to boost productivity.

Integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 has facilitated predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and data analysis in the industry. The automotive and aerospace sectors, reliant on sophisticated cutting technology, are major consumers of metal cutting machines. Laser cutting technology has gained popularity in industries like automotive, electronics, and medical, owing to its adaptability.

However, the emergence of additive manufacturing and 3D printing poses a challenge to conventional machining techniques. Moreover, high competition, regulatory requirements, and initial investment costs are hindrances to the market's revenue growth. Price fluctuations in raw materials also impact manufacturing costs, making it challenging for producers to maintain consistent prices and profitability.

Product Insights: Laser Cutting Dominates, Waterjet Cutting on the Rise

In 2022, the laser cutting machine segment secured the largest revenue share, driven by its precision, adaptability, and efficiency. Laser cutting technology's ability to cut through various materials with minimal waste makes it a cornerstone in the market. Waterjet cutting machines, with their cold cutting process and material flexibility, are expected to witness the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Tools Insights: Indexable Inserts Lead the Way

Among tools, indexable inserts take the lead with the fastest revenue CAGR. These inserts provide adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and increased tool life, reducing the need for complete tool replacement and minimizing expenses and downtime.

Application Insights: Automotive Dominates, Construction Gains Momentum

The automotive segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, emphasizing its crucial role in the metal cutting machine market. Metal cutting machines play a vital role in shaping and cutting modern materials to meet the automotive industry's lightweighting goals. The construction segment is poised to register the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by the machines' efficiency in fabricating structural steel parts for various projects.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America Shows Promise

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, propelled by rapid manufacturing expansion and technical advancements, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. North America is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by continuous investments in R&D, especially in industries like automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, and healthcare.

In conclusion, the global metal cutting machine market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by technological innovations, automation trends, and the growing demands of key industries. While challenges exist, the market remains resilient, offering opportunities for manufacturers to adapt and thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.96 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10.02 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, tools, application, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled TRUMPF, AMADA Co. Ltd., ESAB Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, WARD Jet, Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Coherent Corp., Messer Cutting System



Omax Corporation, Boye Laser Applied Technology Co, Ltd., Sweden AB, Flow International Corporation, Prima Power, LVD Company NV, DMG MORI, and Mitsubishi Electric. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global metal cutting machine market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for most of the market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and testing. Some of the major companies included in the global metal cutting machine market report are:

TRUMPF

AMADA Co. Ltd

ESAB Corporation

Bystronic Laser AG

WARD Jet

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

Coherent Corp

Messer Cutting System

Omax Corporation

Boye Laser Applied Technology Co, Ltd.

Sweden AB

Flow International Corporation

Prima Power

LVD Company NV

DMG MORI

Mitsubishi Electric

Strategic Development

In August 2023, Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited announced the acquisition of BioSpectra, Inc. and BioSpectra Canada, Ltd. Polydex acquired all the shares and business of BioSpectra, Inc. and BioSpectra Canada, Ltd. as part of the transaction, expanding their business portfolio in North America.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global metal cutting machine market on the basis of product, tools, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Laser Cutting Machine Waterjet Cutting Machine Plasma Cutting Machine Flame Cutting Machine Others

Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Indexable Inserts Solid Round Tools

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive Defense & Aerospace Construction Marine Electrical & Electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

