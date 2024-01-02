Coated Paper Market Size Worth USD 33.15 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coated paper market , valued at USD 21.50 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with a projected 4.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing demand for high-quality print images, a surge in internet trade, and online sales. Coated paper, known for its versatility and quality, finds extensive use in printing photographs, magazines, and promotional documents, offering a glossy appearance and improved resistance to dirt and moisture.

The coated paper market's growth is further propelled by its application in the food industry, where coatings enhance barrier qualities, protecting food products during storage and transit. Barrier coating technology addresses the limitations of paper, offering improved water resistance for various applications, including frozen food packaging. Additionally, coated paper's ink absorption capabilities contribute to accurate color reproduction, making it ideal for marketing brochures and photographic prints.

While the market witnesses’ robust growth, fluctuations in the cost of wood pulp remain a key challenge. Unforeseen factors such as unexpected downtime, project delays, and transportation expenses affect wood pulp prices. Recycling coated paper emerges as a positive trend, providing environmental benefits by reducing water and energy consumption compared to producing new paper. Companies are encouraged to invest in recycling facilities to further promote sustainability.

In 2022, the woodfree segment dominated the coated paper market due to its biodegradable and renewable properties. Woodfree coated paper, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), signifies environmentally friendly sourcing. On the other hand, the mechanical segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by the rising demand for print advertising and educational materials.

Calcium carbonate leads the coating material segment, offering cost-effectiveness and enhancing printability and optical paper qualities. Kaolin clay is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to its inherent properties such as color, brightness, and opacity.

The printing segment holds the largest revenue share, fueled by the availability of a wide range of coated printer paper options meeting diverse printing requirements. Coated paper's reflective properties provide sharper, brighter images, making it suitable for brochures, reports, and promotional materials. The packaging and labeling segment is expected to register moderate growth, driven by the demand for visually appealing and cost-effective coated paper labels.

North America led the market in 2022, driven by product innovation and technological advancements. Europe is poised for the fastest growth, emphasizing eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Key investments by companies like UPM and Stora Enso contribute to the region's market expansion. The Asia Pacific market is significant, reflecting a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly paper packaging, with major players like Asia Pulp and Paper actively pursuing sustainability goals.

The global coated paper market anticipates steady growth, propelled by the increasing demand for premium printing and sustainable packaging solutions. Market players are encouraged to invest in research and development to further enhance product quality, sustainability, and technological innovation.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 21.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 33.15 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, type, coating material, finishing process, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso OYJ, Sappi Limited, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP Group), UPM, NewPage Corporation, Arjowiggins SAS, Burgo Group S.p.A., Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd., JK Paper, Minerals Technologies Inc., skpmil, Emami Group, Imerys, Lecta, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Michelman, Inc., Resolute Forest Products, and Packaging Corporation of America Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coated paper market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coated paper market solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global coated paper market report are:

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso OYJ

Sappi Limited

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP Group)

UPM

NewPage Corporation

Arjowiggins SAS

Burgo Group S.p.A.

Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

JK Paper

Minerals Technologies Inc.

skpmil

Emami Group

Imerys

Lecta

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Michelman, Inc.

Resolute Forest Products

Packaging Corporation of America

Strategic Development

On 15 August 2023, ProAmpac, a pioneer in material science and flexible packaging, announced a partnership with the packaging engineering department of Hochschule für Medien Stuttgart (Stuttgart Media University), Germany. This partnership along with other international material and food science university partnerships will increase the applications of sustainable fiber-based product line by providing clients with extremely high-performance recyclable paper technologies.

On 29 October 2020, UPM Specialty Papers launched a line of kraft papers called UPM Solide. These sheets have a unique blend of strength and converting properties. All grades in the portfolio offer great printability to maximize the shelf impact of packaging. Within the standard paper recycling stream, all papers in the UPM Solide range are recyclable. The durable and 100% renewable fibers used to make UPM Solide kraft papers come from forests that are carefully managed.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coated paper market on the basis of product, type, coating material, finishing process, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Coated Ground Wood Paper Standard Coated Fine Paper Low Coat Weight Paper Pigment Coated Paper Art Paper Enamel Paper Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mechanical Woodfree

Coating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Calcium Carbonate Grounded Calcium Carbonate Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Talc Kaolin Clay Starch Wax Titanium Dioxide Others

Finishing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Online Calendaring Offline Calendaring

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Printing Packaging and Labelling Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



