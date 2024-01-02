Kovo HealthTech Partners with CareCloud for Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, and Credentialing Support

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced a strategic collaboration with Kovo HealthTech Corporation, a leader in healthcare technology and Billing-as-a-Service. This landmark partnership is designed to empower Kovo clients with an advanced suite of electronic health record (EHR) solutions, cutting-edge practice management software, unparalleled credentialing support, and an integrated clearinghouse.



Kovo stands out as a leading provider of billing-as-a-service solutions in the U.S. healthcare market, offering SaaS-based software and services to over 2,250 healthcare providers. Through the innovative KovoCloud platform, they efficiently manage patient care registration, services, billing, and payments, processing more than $250 million in annual billing transactions for over 4.5 million patients.

“This partnership with Kovo is a strategic win-win, expanding CareCloud's reach to Kovo's 2,250 healthcare providers and 4.5 million patients through Kovo's established billing platform,” said Justin Pierce, CareCloud’s chief sales officer. “We gain recurring revenue from Kovo's SaaS contracts and also bolster Kovo’s offerings with our EHR, practice management software, and credentialing support. This enhanced suite positions both companies for market dominance while streamlining financial processes and administrative tasks for healthcare providers, ultimately allowing them to focus on what matters most - delivering exceptional patient care.”

In the wake of this collaboration, Kovo clients will enjoy access to a suite of CareCloud’s technology-enabled solutions, including:

CareCloud Charts: A comprehensive and intuitive EHR platform facilitating seamless documentation, care coordination, and billing.

CareCloud Central: A cutting-edge practice management solution empowering efficient management of appointments, billing, insurance claims, and patient communications.

CareCloud Credentialing: A streamlined solution and technology to navigate, track and monitor the credentialing process.



Kovo is dedicated to providing implementation and support services for CareCloud's software, enabling a seamless integration experience for their valued client base. Anticipating numerous positive impacts on their organization during the implementation process, Kovo expects the adoption of CareCloud's solutions to substantially lower costs, offering a comprehensive software solution to their clients.

"The collaboration between Kovo and CareCloud marks a transformative alliance, reshaping the healthcare landscape,” said Greg Noble, Kovo's chief executive officer. “By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge EHR, practice management, and credentialing solutions, we are not just meeting industry demands; we are setting new benchmarks. This partnership is a commitment to innovation, cost optimization, and, above all, delivering unparalleled value for healthcare providers and their patients. Together, we are not just adapting to change; we are driving the future of healthcare technology."

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 2,250 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way, using its industry-leading KovoCloud technology platform. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over $250 million in annual billing transactions for more than 4.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices and technology through long-term SaaS-style contracts, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

