WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES JOE KLEIN AS EVP OF NATIONAL ACCOUNTS

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today that industry leader Joe Klein will join World as an executive vice president of its national accounts practice. In this role, Klein will engage with World’s largest retail insureds while leveraging his extensive broking experience to deliver World’s vast resources in the form of tailored risk solutions. His expertise spans a wide range of industry sectors, including education, heavy manufacturing, energy, power, retail and aviation risks.

“As we execute our growth strategy and build our leadership infrastructure, we are constantly seeking industry veterans to join the team who have the ability to make an immediate positive impact with both our clients and market partners,” said Tom Fitzgerald, president of World Retail. “As we move into 2024, we will continue to build our National Accounts team supporting our largest and most complex clients with their intensely complex risks.”

“The expertise that Joe brings will not only drive efficiencies across the organization but will drive innovation for our clients, ultimately fueling our next stage of growth,” said Jeff Kroeger, EVP and head of World’s commercial lines. “We are confident our clients will benefit from his extensive industry knowledge and dedication to going above and beyond to help them.”

“I am delighted to join a firm like World with a vision that truly resonates with me—to be the best partner when it matters most,” said Joe Klein, executive vice president of World’s national accounts. “Given the current market, insureds require more support, creativity and expertise to secure dynamic insurance programs that meet their ever-evolving needs. World’s large-scale resources allow us to construct client-specific programs at an intricate level that provide them with a deeper level of protection.”

Klein comes to World with more than 35 years of leadership experience at broking giant Aon Risk Services where he was most recently managing director and strategic account executive for high-profile Fortune-500 clients. Prior to Aon, he was a senior property and inland marine underwriter at American Home Assurance Company (AIG), and prior to that he was a property underwriter at Industrial Risk Insurers (IRI).

Klein holds a B.S. in Marketing and Business Administration from Western Illinois University. He also holds the Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.

Klein will be based out of Chicago and assumed his new role at World on January 2, 2024.