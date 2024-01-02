Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Poised for Robust Expansion with Innovative Wireless and Solar-Powered Technologies on the Rise

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Power Source, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market is experiencing a significant surge, valued at an impressive USD 27.70 billion in 2030, and is projected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by an increased interest in sustainable transportation solutions and the efficient use of urban spaces.

In a detailed analysis, the report highlights the burgeoning demand for electric scooters in densely populated areas, due to their minimal parking requirements and quick charging capacity. Major metropolitan cities are seeing a rise in the deployment of charging stations that double up as parking zones, effectively mitigating traffic congestion issues.

The convenience and eco-friendly attributes of wireless charging stations, coupled with their capability to offer contactless operations, have become even more valuable in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to maintain hygiene standards and alleviate virus transmission concerns.

The introduction of solar-powered charging stations has not only provided a sustainable alternative to conventional energy sources but also amalgamated seamlessly with existing eco-conscious practices, propelling demand across the United States and beyond.

Despite the setbacks faced due to the pandemic, the market is poised for recovery and growth as the world gradually transitions into new normals that emphasize individual mobility and environmental responsibility.

With its comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, the report is an invaluable tool for urban planners, transport authorities, investors, and participants within the micro-mobility ecosystem seeking to understand and capitalize on the trends shaping the future of urban transportation infrastructure.

The full report on the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market provides an extensive overview of the vehicle types, charger types, power sources, and end-uses that are defining the future of urban mobility solutions. It is a source for descriptive, analytical, and predictive information that informs strategic decisions.

