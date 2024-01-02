Mullen Delivers 50 Additional Class 1 EV Cargo Vans to Randy Marion Automotive Group Invoiced at $1,681,750

To date, Mullen has delivered 100 Class 1 cargo vans invoiced for a total of $3,363,500

Company on target to deliver a total of 285 Class 1 vehicles by Jan. 8, 2024

BREA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces 50 additional Class 1 EV cargo vans have been delivered and invoiced for $1,681,750 to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA” or “Randy Marion”).

To date, the Company has delivered 100 Mullen ONE, Class 1 cargo vans for a total invoiced amount of $3,363,500. Mullen is on target to deliver a total of 285 Class 1 vehicles by Jan. 8, 2024.

Mullen ONE production is based out of Tunica, Mississippi, which is home to Mullen’s commercial vehicle assembly for both the Mullen ONE , Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE , Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks. Randy Marion Automotive Group is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is one of the top commercial dealer groups in the U.S.

“We ended 2023 with an emphasis on delivering Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles and are now ramping up production to meet the commitments we have for the 2024 demands of our current and future customers,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 Urban Delivery EV Cargo Van

The Mullen ONE is anticipated to be the first EV cargo van for sale in the U.S. market in the Class 1 commercial vehicle segment. This van was designed for last-mile delivery, with best-in-class cargo volume, payload, and turning diameter to easily navigate through narrow urban streets and residential roads.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van highlights:

110-mile estimated range

4,881 lbs. GVWR

1,683 lbs. max payload

157-cubic-feet cargo volume

20-foot turning radius

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen ONE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the volumes and timing of future Mullen vehicle deliveries, whether the Mullen ONE will be the first EV cargo van for sale in the U.S. market in the Class 1 commercial vehicle segment and expected performance and demand for all classes of Mullen vehicles. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

