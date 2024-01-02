Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Network Security, Network Optimization, Customer Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Self-Diagnostics

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Network Security, Network Optimization, Customer Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Self-Diagnostics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in telecommunication market size is expected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2030, according to the report. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.2% from 2023 to 2030.







Communication Service Providers (CSPs) need to bring the intelligence in their system optimization, planning, and operations to address the increasing complexities in communication networks caused due to the deployment of new technology paradigms, such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Wide-Area Networking (SD-WAN). Therefore, the telecommunications industry is exploring and introducing AI to improve network efficiency and customer experience.



The telecommunication industry has leveraged technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and deep learning, to fulfill consumer demands of multimedia services and network security. Also, the intellectualization of communication networks has become possible with the invention of technologies of service-aware network systems and deep packet inspection. Researchers in the industry are tapping into artificial intelligence-based techniques to optimize network architecture & management, and to enable more autonomous operations.



Furthermore, the next-generation wireless networks are anticipated to evolve into more complex system architectures due to the diversified service requirements and heterogeneity in devices, system architectures, and applications. Artificial intelligence has renewed interest in the telecom industry due to the rising complexity of network technology.

Potential AI-based use-cases in communication networks include network operation monitoring & management, fraud mitigation, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, and virtual assistants for marketing and customer service. However, network operation monitoring & management remains the top use-case in the telecom industry as several communications service providers have adopted AI approaches to address the need for communication automation and agility.



Improving customer experience is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market since chatbots deployed for customer service have fueled the business earnings adequately

Machine learning approaches are beginning to emerge in the telecommunication domain to address the challenges of virtualization

AI-supported network-centric applications include anomaly detection for maintenance and provisioning, performance monitoring, alert suppression, automated resolution of a trouble ticket, network faults prediction, and network capacity planning or congestion prediction

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rapid technological advancements in emerging economies, such as China and India.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Google LLC

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.

H2O.ai.

Infosys Limited

Salesforce, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered Global

