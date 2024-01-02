NBME Awards Grant to Albright College’s STEMM Education Program

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its long-term commitment of contributing to medical education and assessment, investing in pathway programs and local giving to promote health equity, NBME announces a $604,000 grant to Albright College to help support the school’s Total Experience Learning (TExpL) program. The goal of the program is to revolutionize teaching and learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM) by focusing on supporting educators in developing novel classroom management techniques.

TExpL’s innovative approach prepares teachers for the new Pennsylvania Department of Education Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, Literacy, Sustainability (STEELS) standards, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to deliver high-quality STEMM education. NBME’s grant will help develop and implement graduate level courses through TExpL at Albright College that serve as a crucial component of this transformative work.



“By enhancing teachers’ expertise and understanding of STEMM subjects, the project aims to bring about a fundamental shift in teaching practices to empower educators and students to grow through innovative learning experiences,” Allison Acevedo, NBME Director of Community Collaborations and Contributions, said. “In addition to its focus on teacher training and pedagogical transformation, the grant project seeks to address the national shortage of STEMM teachers, particularly in urban districts. I’m pleased NBME can support a program working with communities and school districts facing challenging economic circumstances for English Language Learners and help students demonstrate their exceptional capacity to excel in research and science.

Quantitative outcomes for students when their teachers utilize the TExpL methodology include:

English skills for English Language Learners increased significantly in PA World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment test (WIDA.); 86% of English Language Learners in fifth and sixth grades showed improvement, compared to 48% of students in the non-TExpL classroom taught by the same teacher.

33% of students in the TExpL classroom increased WIDA scores by one indicator, compared to 7% in the non-TExpL classroom. (From a 2022 classroom sample of students in the Reading School District.)

Fifth grade students in the TExpL classroom demonstrated a 93-point increase on the iReady Mathematics Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) test, compared to an 18-point increase in the non-TExpL classroom.

NBME’s grant helps Albright’s TExpL program serve a combined 200 teachers from the Reading School District, Antietam School District and School District of Philadelphia. TExpL provides teachers and students with a range of educational practices such as project-based learning, personalized learning and a culture of creativity. Over the course of the grant, teachers receive comprehensive training on immersive STEMM teaching methodologies, instructional strategies and curriculum development techniques tailored to the new STEELS standards.

“Through investing in the professional development of teachers and promoting innovative teaching practices, we want to attract and retain more educators in the STEMM disciplines by actively engaging both students and teachers in this re-energized and re-imagined educational environment,” Adele Schade said. Schade began her career as an educator at Conrad Weiser High School before founding Albright’s innovative program and becoming dean of pre-college and summer programming at the school. “TExpL integrates hands-on activities, real-world applications and interdisciplinary connections to create an immersive and stimulating learning experience. It sparks students’ interest in STEMM and inspires and rejuvenates teachers, making the profession more rewarding and fulfilling.”



NBME’s support of Albright College’s program through its grant adds to its community collaborations and contributions to medical education and assessment research, learner support, pathway programs and health equity.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, NBME collaborates with a comprehensive array of professionals, including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives. Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination®. In addition, NBME is committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations, Customized Assessment Services, Self-Assessments, International Foundations of Medicine® and Item-Writing Workshops. NBME also provides medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program, Stemmler Fund and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund, which serve to advance assessment at educators’ and health professionals’ own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME.org.

About Albright College

Named a top national college by U.S. News & World Report, Albright College, Reading, Pa., (founded 1856) is home to engaging faculty who believe that the best academic moments are when students feel inspired and ready to take action. The college’s distinctive co-major program enables students to cross or combine different areas of study, without taking longer to graduate. Study alongside undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students, and ignite your SPARK at Albright College.