WEMIX PLAY adds NINJA SURVIVOR.io and Rebirth Heroes: RPG to its growing range of top-tier Web3 games

Singapore, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global game developer Wemade is adding two new games - action survival thriller NINJA SURVIVOR.io and collectible RPG game Rebirth Heroes: RPG to the growing range of top-tier Web3 games available on WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ), the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform.

NINJA SURVIVOR.IO

Scheduled to launch in Q1 2024 from Korean developer TO THE MOON, NINJA SURVIVOR.io is a survival game that combines aspects of action and role-playing games (RPG) that features adrenaline-filled, fast-paced gameplay. Players take on the role of a young ninja who must defeat massive hordes of monsters and enemies to save the world from destruction. The stakes are high, the battles are fierce and every new level means a fresh test of your ninja skills and abilities. Players are rewarded with coins after each time they defeat the monster hordes, which can then be used to buy items, improve abilities and sharpen reflexes. The only way to survive the game’s challenging environment is to continually learn and improve in order to complete each level as quickly as possible.

"WEMIX has shown unrivaled competitiveness in creating consistent innovations by combining Web3 and game content,” said Taeil Ha, founder of TO THE MOON. “Recognizing that the future of Web3 games belongs to WEMIX, we have made the strategic decision to onboard our games to WEMIX PLAY."

Rebirth Heroes: RPG

Developed by Dreamplay Games, the core concept of Rebirth Heroes: RPG revolves around assembling a formidable team of legendary Three Kingdom-era heroes and warriors with different extraordinary abilities and skills. This diverse roster of personalities including cunning strategist Zhuge Liang and fierce warrior Lu Bu, is one of the game’s standout features. The vast array of choices encourages players to strategize and create their ultimate combination of heroes, making every battle a thrilling test of wit and strength. The other highlight is its collective RPG gameplay, where you can team up with other players to tackle challenging quests and formidable foes. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or prefer the camaraderie of a guild, there’s an experience tailored for you.

“By onboarding to WEMIX PLAY, we expect Rebirth Heroes: RPG to dominate the blockchain-based collectible RPG market,” said Yong Gyu Lee, General Manager, Dreamplay Games. “We hope to introduce more blockchain games by strengthening our partnership with Wemade.”

