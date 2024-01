Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Sustainability and Innovation will Drive Growth Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the evolving global automotive technology market covers key application areas such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, connected cars, and electric vehicles (EVs). ADAS is scrutinized in terms of its intricate test solutions for electronic control units (ECUs) and domain control units (DCUs).

The transformation of infotainment systems, from traditional car radios to advanced interfaces with Bluetooth, touchscreens, and GPS, is explored, in addition to validation procedures for navigation, wireless connectivity, and device interoperability. The study dives into connected car testing, encompassing V2X technologies, performance monitoring, and EV testing, and covers battery modules, powertrain components, and charging technologies.

This outlook focuses on the current market trends and the demand for advanced infrastructure enhancement in the global EV testing market. An in-depth analysis of prevailing market trends, catalysts, restraints, and sustainability considerations is provided. The study concludes with prominent growth prospects that arise from the evolving landscape within this industry. The base year for this analysis is 2023.

