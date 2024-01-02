Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing IoT Ecosystem - The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach $166.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$166.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Energy & Utilities segment is estimated at 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.1% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 484 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $166.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Why IoT Investments Are Hot?

Analytics and Data Science for IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Against the Backdrop of the Rapidly Expanding IoT Ecosystem

As Connecting With IoT Becomes Vital to Digital Survival & Transformation, Analytics Emerges as the Backbone for IoT Value Creation: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Analytics

The Pressure on Delivering ROI on IoT Investments Intensifies

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation

Growing IoT Connected Devices Per Capita Opens the Data Pipe for Free Flow of Big Data: Global Number of Per Capita Connected Devices by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where Analytics Steps-In

Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023

Asset Management & Maintenance to Bring in Huge Revenue Opportunities for Predictive & Prescriptive IoT Analytics

Robust Global Opportunity in Enterprise Asset Management Strengthens the Business Case for IoT Asset Management

Cloud-Based Solutions, the Preferred Deployment Model for IoT Analytics

Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT Analytics and Analytics at the Edge

As Cloud Emerges to be Future of All Enterprise IT Deployments, IoT Analytics as a Cloud Service Will Become a Mainstream Service Innovation in the Coming Years

Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for IoT Analytics

Proliferation of Smart Meters Expands the Role of IoT & Analytics for Smart Meter Data Visualization

Growing Deployment of IoT in Retail & eCommerce Industry Drives the Need for IoT Analytics

While Focus on Improved Purchase Experience Drives Use of IoT in the Retail Industry, Need for ROI Conversions on Investments Expands Opportunity for Analytics

With Innovation & Efficiency Becoming Vital to Manufacturing Success, IoT & Analytics Become Critical in Value Creation

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics

Rising Connected Car Trend Drives Applications of IoT & Analytics in the Automotive Industry

With IoT Playing a Key Role in Enabling the Connected Car Revolution, Leveraging Data Created by IoT Systems Becomes Crucial for Auto OEMs to Generate Serious ROI: Data Generated by Connected Cars Per Hour, Per Year and Per Sensor Type

With Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT for Smart Fleet Management, IoT Analytics Takes Center Stage

Increased Spending on Smart Fleet Management Turns Up the Pressure to Accelerate Return on Investment (ROI) from IoT initiatives: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Predictive Analytics for IoT Remains Widely Popular in Machine & Equipment Maintenance

Prescriptive Analytics to Witness Higher Adoption in the Long-Term Supported by Added Decision-Support Benefits

Sensor Data Analytics Remains Critical in Monitoring IoT Devices

Robust Shipments of IoT Sensors Evidenced by the Large IoT Sensor Market Highlights the Need for On-the-Fly Analysis of Rapidly Moving Big Data Across Sensor Networks

Migration to Value Based Care & the Ensuing Adoption of IoT to Open Up New Growth Avenues for IoT Analytics in the Healthcare Industry

The Present and the Future Prospects of IoT in Healthcare

Penetration of IoT in Myriad Areas of Healthcare Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for IoT Analytics

