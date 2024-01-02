Intermediate Capital Group plc : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 January 2024

Name of applicant:Intermediate Capital Group PLC
Name of scheme:Save As You Earn Plan 2004
Period of return:From:29 June 2023To:29 December 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:89,809
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):18,288
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:71,521


Name of contact:Andrew Lewis
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)20 3545 2000 (FAO Company Secretary)