Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 - Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market

Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report introduces emission control catalysts, focusing on technologies to reduce particulate materials and oxides of nitrogen emissions in heavy-duty diesel (HDD) engines. Additionally, it addresses the tightening regulatory landscape and emission norms in key regional markets, emphasizing the role of HDD catalysts. The competitive landscape is covered with market share scenarios and recent market activity of key competitors in the HDD catalysts market.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

It discusses the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global HDD catalysts market and highlights the technological advancements in HDD engines to reduce emissions. The text also touches on the design and functional attributes of diesel engines that contribute to exhaust emissions and provides an overview of major pollutants in diesel engine emissions.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth

HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalysts Market

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit

Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the Market

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market

COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting Sales of Construction Equipment

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling Particulates

SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction

Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison

Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts

Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD Catalysts Market

