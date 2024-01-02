Children’s Picture Book About Kindness, NISHKA’S GOLDEN HEART, Featured on The Midwest Book Review’s December 2023 “Children’s Bookwatch”

Charleston, SC, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Midwest Book Review just added the exciting new children’s book from Palmetto Publishing to its most recent “Children’s Bookwatch” list.

As children’s author Mel Kucenic’s debut, Nishka’s Golden Heart focuses on the value of friendship when making one’s way out into the world. When Nishka finds a new home in the forest, he worries that he won’t ever have the chance to make friends—or share his favorite sport, soccer, with them. The story paints a wonderful picture of community and kindness. Children will enjoy cheering Nishka’s team on as the friends learn to rely on each other through practices.

The review included along with the book’s position on the Bookwatch list highlights the author’s goal of illustrating the value of being kind to others.

“It presents an effective lesson to its readers on how kindness and caring can go a long way,” said reviewer Kimberly Waters. “It's always a pleasure to read a story within a story like Nishka's Golden Heart. When you compare Nishka to the author's father, you get a feel for what a great person he was and how he was kind to others.”

The “Children’s Bookwatch” syndicates its reviews to regional and state-wide public library systems, universities, public schools, and community reading centers.

About the Author:

Children’s book author Mel Kucenic is thrilled to present her first picture book, Nishka’s Golden Heart. Mel values kindness, hard work, and loyalty in friendship—all traits that children can learn through Nishka’s journey. Mel is excited about the opportunity to share her love for nature, along with the wisdom she has earned over the years, and she hopes children everywhere will fall in love with Nishka and his forest friends.

