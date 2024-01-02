Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach Value of USD 26.15 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global stem cell therapy market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the increasing burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and orthopedic injuries. These debilitating ailments have placed a significant strain on healthcare systems worldwide.

The field of stem cell research has undergone a remarkable transformation driven by significant advances in technology and scientific understanding. These breakthroughs have broadened our knowledge of stem cells and expanded their potential applications in the global stem cell therapy market. Innovative methods for isolating, growing, and differentiating stem cells have been developed, facilitating their use in various therapeutic environments.

Market Size in 2022 USD 12.11 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 26.15 Billion CAGR 10.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Mesoblast Limited

Celgene Corporation (a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb)

TiGenix NV (a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Vericel Corporation

Medipost Co., Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Cellular Dynamics International (a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Lonza Group Ltd.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

BioTime, Inc.

Allogeneic Therapy Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to Increasing Popularity of Stem Cell Banking

Allogeneic therapy segment has emerged as the dominant force in the stem cell therapy market, commanding a substantial market share of 59.14% in 2022. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, allogeneic therapies often come with higher pricing, contributing significantly to revenue generation. Moreover, the increasing popularity of stem cell banking, which involves collecting and storing allogeneic stem cells for potential future use, has driven demand for these therapies.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the stem cell therapy market, commanding the largest revenue share at 44.56% in 2022. One key driver is the presence of innovative companies and major regional market players. North America is home to a robust and dynamic biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, fostering stem cell therapy product development, production, and commercialization.

Autologous Therapy Segment is Expected to Dominate Market Due to Lower Risk of Complications

Autologous therapy segment is poised to experience significant growth over the forecast period, and several key factors contribute to this trajectory in the stem cell therapy market. One primary driver is the lower risk of complications associated with autologous treatments, as these therapies utilize a patient's stem cells, minimizing the chances of immune rejection or adverse reactions. Additionally, autologous therapies are often more affordable and accessible for patients, making them attractive.

Regional market in the Asia Pacific region is poised to become a significant growth driver in the stem cell therapy market, with a projected CAGR of 16.09% expected from 2023 to 2030. The region boasts a robust product pipeline of stem cell-based therapies, with ongoing research and development initiatives driving innovation.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the stem cell therapy market has been recently conducted. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Stem Cell Therapy Market

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently marked a significant milestone by announcing the first patient dosing in their Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CTX001. CTX001 represents a groundbreaking investigational gene-editing therapy, harnessing the power of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and is specifically developed for treating sickle cell disease. This clinical trial initiation is a noteworthy advancement in the realm of gene therapy, potentially revolutionizing the management of sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder with significant health implications.

In 2022, Fate Therapeutics unveiled encouraging interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of FT538. FT538 is an off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapy derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and was administered to patients with advanced solid tumors. The positive data from this trial represent a promising development in immunotherapy, particularly in addressing the challenges of advanced cancer cases.

