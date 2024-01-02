8Bit Chain's January 2024 Launch Targets Top 100 Market Cap

Bangalore, India, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape is on the brink of a transformative shift with the impending launch of 8Bit Chain's highly anticipated coin on January 12, 2024. Harnessing the power of its innovative layer-1 EVM blockchain with POS consensus, 8Bit Chain is poised to revolutionize the blockchain technology experience.

Introduction to 8Bit Chain's Revolutionary Ecosystem:

With a solid foundation built upon its proprietary blockchain infrastructure and the backing of Octabitlab Pvt Ltd, a registered company, 8Bit Chain emerges as a pioneering force in the DeFi sector. The ecosystem comprises several cutting-edge platforms, including:

ProPad – Decentralized Fundraising Platform: ProPad facilitates seamless connections between project owners and investors, promoting collaboration and fulfilling mutual objectives.

ProGallery – Next-Gen NFT Marketplace: Redefining the world of digital collectibles, ProGallery caters to the needs of NFT creators and enthusiasts, offering an interactive and innovative space for exploration, trading, and exhibition.

ProDex – DeFi Exchange: ProDex allows users to effortlessly trade a diverse range of tokens and assets while also providing staking, farming, and other features to enhance the user experience.

ProTrackers – All-in-One Platform: Designed to serve both project owners and traders, ProTrackers offers robust tracking, analytics, community engagement, and exposure tools, providing a comprehensive solution for crypto businesses.

ProAssure – Security at Its Core: ProAssure offers comprehensive smart contract audit and KYC services to ensure security and compliance within the ecosystem. The platform also houses the Wall of Shame and the 8Bit NewsRoom portals.

ProBridge – Cross Chain Bridge: Enabling seamless interoperability between various blockchain networks, ProBridge facilitates smooth asset transfers across different ecosystems.

8Bit DAO Governance: This decentralized autonomous organization protocol empowers community governance and decision-making through decentralized voting mechanisms.

Diverse Passive Income Streams: 8Bit Chain expresses gratitude to its supporters by offering various passive income streams, including:

w8Bit Reflection HODL Heist Dividend Staking Farming

Comprehensive Services: The ecosystem provides essential services such as smart contract audits, KYC protocols, development solutions (including startup mentoring), and marketing and promotional support.

About 8Bit Chain:

By integrating a suite of platforms with an advanced blockchain solution, 8Bit Chain aims to deliver a dynamic and user-friendly DeFi experience. Committed to ongoing development, the project has plans to introduce additional platforms and advancements, solidifying its position as a leading DeFi Ecosystem. 8Bit Chain is not merely launching a coin; it is ushering in a new era of decentralized finance. For more information, please visit https://8Bitchain.io

