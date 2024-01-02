Canada Plastics Pact Strengthens Roster with Key Industry Leaders in Drive Towards Circular Packaging Solutions

OTTAWA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome Restaurants Canada, The Association of Plastic Recyclers, and McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited to its expanding network of close to 100 Partners in Q4 of 2023.



Restaurants Canada

As the largest national association for the foodservice industry, Restaurants Canada plays a key role in facilitating transformative changes in food packaging by rethinking how plastics are designed, used, and reused. The association is focused on working with CPP Partners from across the value-chain to create industry-wide systems change, and amplify the foodservice sector’s experience and knowledge to reduce plastic waste.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

As CPP Partners commit to driving innovation and scalable actions that will result in less plastic packaging overall and easier to recycle plastics packaging, CPP’s goal is to align as much as possible with the U.S. for a unified circular approach to packaging design throughout North America. The inclusion of APR in CPP’s collaborative efforts is an important step towards accelerating plastics recyclability by leveraging the association’s technical guidance and expertise for package design.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited

As a major foodservice retailer in Canada, McDonald’s Canada is continuing to work towards McDonald’s global goal to source 100% of its primary guest packaging* from renewable, recycled or certified sources by the end of 2025, and the global company has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2050. McDonald’s Canada is committed to finding practical and effective solutions that help support the recycling of guest packaging and reduce the use of single-use plastics in restaurants.

"We are thrilled to have these influential industry players join the Pact to support us in creating impact and to accelerate progress on our roadmap targets," said Cher Mereweather, Managing Director at the CPP. "Their involvement adds significant momentum, ensuring that our collective efforts continue to propel us towards meaningful advancements."

Since the CPP launched in January 2021, various initiatives have been underway to address the opportunities and challenges to enacting systems change, such as the formation of various strategic working groups that bring together the key stakeholders to tackle the pressing issues around plastic waste and pollution. The CPP's guidance documents, driven by the collective expertise of the Pact Partners within its working groups, are a critical tool that supports the implementation of change in Partner operations, by sharing knowledge and innovative solutions.

Next week, the CPP will unveil its 2022 Annual Report, which presents an aggregated overview of the reporting data from 90 CPP Partners during its second year. This report highlights some of the challenges faced in achieving the global targets, while also showcasing areas of strength and opportunity for CPP Partners to work collectively and boldly to address plastic waste and pollution.

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact is leading Canada's response to the escalating plastic crisis.

We exist to eliminate plastic waste by accelerating and scaling the solutions that will keep plastics in the economy and out of people, animals and nature.

Through fostering innovation and collaboration, more than 98 Partners from across the plastics value chain are taking meaningful steps to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics, redesign packaging and bolster their usage of recycled plastic.