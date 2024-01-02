Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Strategic Business Report 2023: High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Rapid Transit Systems

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach $9.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail estimated at US$6.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report focuses on the impact of the pandemic on the transport and rail industries, highlighting the challenges and disruptions faced by these sectors during the crisis. It discusses how the transportation industry faced significant challenges and disruptions due to the pandemic, affecting various modes of transport, including rail. The decline in rail freight and passenger rail miles traveled in the US is presented as a reflection of the industry's struggles during the crisis.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also addresses the delays experienced by high-speed rail projects worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 storm. It provides insights into the competitive landscape of the bullet train and high-speed rail market in 2023, highlighting key competitors and their market presence.

Furthermore, the report introduces the concept of bullet trains/high-speed rail, offering an overview of the industry. It presents the market outlook, regional landscape, and the dominance of China in the world market. The emergence of autonomous trains and the status of high-speed rail projects in Japan, Europe, and the United States are also discussed.

The report provides data on the length of high-speed rail networks and the fastest commercial trains in operation globally, giving readers a comprehensive view of the industry's status. In terms of competition, it includes market share data from leading players in the bullet train/high-speed rail market in 2019, as well as recent market activity and world brands in the industry.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well

Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology

Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market

Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains

High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway Electrification

Rising Government Spending Bodes Well

High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Rapid Transit Systems

Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur Well for the Market

Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight Transportation Drives Interest

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 38 Featured)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

FirstGroup plc

Hyundai Motor Company

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CFA), S.A.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Prysmian S.p.A

Nippon Sharyo Ltd.

Hyundai Rotem Company

IFE

Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S p a

KTK Group

China Forging Machinery

Flytoget

Japan Transport Engineering Co., (J-TREC)

Jiangsu Aopai Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2t3w0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment