Bone Densitometer Market Analysis 2024-2033: Expected Market Size, Major Drivers And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024, the bone densitometer market has exhibited a robust trajectory in recent years, poised to continue its upward trend. The bone densitometer market size is projected to surge from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.38 billion in 2024, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.



Forecasted Growth

Anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, the bone densitometer market is projected to reach $2 billion in 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.6%. Factors driving this growth include a surge in preventive healthcare, increased research and development, augmented healthcare spending, and a rising prevalence of osteoporosis.

Impact of Arthritis

The growing incidence of arthritis, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, is expected to be a pivotal factor contributing to the market's growth. Bone densitometers play a crucial role in assessing bone health impacted by arthritis, aiding in treatment decisions and monitoring therapeutic interventions.

AI Integration

Companies in the bone densitometer market are strategically incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to broaden their product portfolios. AI algorithms streamline the analysis of bone density scans, enhancing automation and accuracy. Notably, the implementation of Rho AI-driven software at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in November 2023 underscores the transformative role of AI in bone density assessment.

Market Segmentation

The bone densitometer market is segmented by type, application, and end-user. Types include DXA Systems, Peripheral Bone Densitometers, Radiographic Absorptiometry Scanners, and Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners. Applications span Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis, Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis, Body Composition Measurement, and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis. End-users encompass Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, and Other End-Users.

Key Players

Major companies driving innovation in the bone densitometer market include Diagnostic Medical Systems SA, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., and others, highlighting a competitive landscape driven by technological advancements.

Regional Dynamics

In 2023, North America dominated the bone densitometer market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

As the bone densitometer market thrives, this comprehensive report serves as a valuable tool for industry players. Leveraging insights into market trends, technological advancements, and regional dynamics, businesses can strategically position themselves for growth in this evolving landscape. The forecasted surge presents a prime opportunity for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging trends and drive innovation in the bone densitometer sector.

Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the bone densitometer market size, bone densitometer market segments, bone densitometer market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

