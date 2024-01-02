Flavorful Magic Incorporated Key Trends influencing Herb & Spice Extracts Market Up to US$ 23.6 Billion by the year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The herb & spice extracts market is set to witness growth at an average CAGR of 5.1% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 23.6 billion by 2033 while it holds a revenue of US$ 16.7 billion in 2023.



FMI’s research report on herb & spice extract market explains that the seeds, stems, and flowers of herbs are used to make herbal extracts. Spice extracts are sweet and pungent and are derived from stems, nuts, berries, barks, and vegetables. Spice and herb extracts have been used in meals and beverages, as well as medications, to impart flavors, colors, and preserve consumer goods.



Herb and spice extracts are also used in packaged food to enhance the flavor. Before adding these herbs and spices to the food, the herbs & spices are processed, distilled, and extracted through multiple temperatures for its wider food applications, pushing the demand for herb & spice extracts.

Increased interest in novel flavors and greater customer awareness of health issues are driving demand for organic spices and herbs. Millennials are very interested in the many flavors and cuisines that reflect regional cultural variations.

The extract and essential oils extracted from these plants are further used in chronic diseases and their prevention. Medicinal use of these herbs and spice extracts fuels the market growth.

Spices and herbs provide customers with numerous health benefits, including lowering blood sugar levels, improving brain function, strengthening immunity, carrying anti-inflammatory properties, and many others. Spices and herb extracts are also an excellent source of key nutrients, making them a significant food component for creating a variety of tasty and nutritious dishes. These natural elements are also responsible for the aroma, flavor, and color of the foods, which will drive the industry for the next few years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Small-scale farmers in locations like the United States, where spices and herb extracts are in high demand, have a lot of trade potential on the market.

Shifting client preferences, healthy living practices, and a predilection for Asian cuisines such as Japanese and Chinese are driving the market in Germany.

Consumers in China are developing a craving for new and exotic spices and flavors as western foods become more accessible and widespread.

Brazil controls the South American market for spices and herb extracts, which are used in a variety of culinary and beverage applications, particularly in bakeries.

Increased demand for spices, seasonings, and condiments in food and beverages is likely to fuel segmental growth.

Spices and herbs have traditionally been associated with Indian and Chinese cuisines, and they have been used to maintain and improve human beauty.

“Spices and seasonings offer a wealth of medical and physiological benefits. Spices improve the flavor and taste of food and have several health benefits. Antiviral and antibacterial properties, as well as traces of essential nutrients are found in most spices. The future for the herb & spice extracts industry looks promising as people become more health conscious, using extracts for healing.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Competitive Landscape:

R&D projects are prioritized by herb and spice extract manufacturers in order to give clients new and enhanced products, helping the herb & spice extract market gain more traction. Companies build partnerships with other manufacturers in order to develop products that will meet their customers' needs. Manufacturers are also investing heavily in advanced manufacturing technology in order to improve process efficiency while reducing manufacturing costs and time.

For example, Synthite Industries Ltd. has included Farmtech, a backward-integrated raw-materials sustainable initiative, to work directly with farmers and ensure the quality of fresh ingredients.

Nutrispice is a unique startup that goes through a mixture of ancient wisdom and modern science that creates natural health supplements and ingredients that provides authenticity and originality. This pushes the sales of herb & Organic spices

Key Companies Profiled

Givaudan SA

Kerry Group Plc.

Takasago International corporation

Dohler GmbH

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Symrise AG

Firmenich S A

Naturex SA

Kalsec Inc.

Olam International

Foodchem International Corporation

McCormick and Company, Inc

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Robertet SA

Synthite Industries Ltd.



Herb & Spice Extracts Market by Category:

By Product Type, Herb & Spice Extracts Market is Segmented as:

Herb Extracts

Spice Extracts

By Form, Herb & Spice Extracts Market is Segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Others



By Application, Herb & Spice Extracts Market is Segmented as:

Food

Sauce/dressing/condiments

Confectionery/bakery

Dairy products

Others

Beverages

Juices

RTD Tea

Alcoholic beverages

Traditional homemade drinks

Others

Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Perfumes & Fragrances

Aromatherapy

Others

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region, Herb & Spice Extracts Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



