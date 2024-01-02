Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2024

Trade date2.1.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount2,400Shares
Average price/ share19.4226EUR
Total cost46,614.24EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 11 457 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.1.2024 
   
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







